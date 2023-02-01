(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF CROSSLAKE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CITY ATTORNEY The City of Crosslake is accepting proposals for legal services on an independent contractual basis. Proposal must be received by 4:00 PM, February 10, 2023. Proposals received after the above date and time will not be considered. Please contact City Clerk at 218-692-2688 or cityclerk@crosslake.net for proposal requirements or visit the City website at www.cityofcrosslake.org.