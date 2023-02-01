(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 2023, 1t.) CITY OF CROSSLAKE NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota State Statute 462, and the Crosslake Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing on the following land use application(s) before the City of Crosslake Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on February 24, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. in the Crosslake City Hall, 13888 Daggett Bay Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (See website for any possible changes) ON-SITES: The Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment members will be conducting onsite visits on February 23, 2023 for the February 24, 2023 Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment meeting. The board members and staff will be leaving the Crosslake City Hall at 9:00 A.M. PETITION FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT: Muffin Top LLC: 35734 Allen Avenue, City of Crosslake. To request a conditional use permit for liquor: on and/or off sale for a wine bar in the Downtown Commercial district. Applications on the website may or may not be approved as submitted.