(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 2023, 1t.) The Board of Education Pequot Lakes School - ISD 186 January 4, 2023 A reorganizational/special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District #186 was held in the MS/HS Media Center on January 4, 2023. Acting Chair Susan Mathison-Young called the meeting to order at 5:02 p.m. Acting Clerk Tracy Wallin recorded the minutes. Present: Directors Curt Johnson, Pamela Johnson, Susan Mathison-Young, Dena Moody, Amy Sjoblad, and Tracy Wallin, and Superintendent of Schools Kurt Stumpf. Director Kim Bolz-Andolshek arrived at 5:35 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. The ceremonial oath of office was read and taken by elected directors Pamela Johnson, Dena Moody, and Tracy Wallin. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. C. Johnson nominated Mathison-Young as Board Chair for the 2023 calendar year. There were no other nominations. Mathison-Young was elected as Board Chair for the 2023 calendar year. Sjoblad nominated Wallin as Vice Chair for the 2023 calendar year. P. Johnson nominated C. Johnson. C. Johnson declined the nomination. Wallin was elected as Vice Chair for the 2023 calendar year. C. Johnson nominated P. Johnson as Clerk for the 2023 calendar year. Sjoblad nominated Moody. P. Johnson declined the nomination. Moody was elected as Clerk for the 2023 calendar year. Moody nominated Sjoblad as Treasurer for the 2023 calendar year. There were no other nominations. Sjoblad was elected as Treasurer for the 2023 calendar year. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Moody to set the regular board meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year, as presented. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by Moody, seconded by C. Johnson to set the board salaries for the 2023 calendar year at $250.00 per month. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by Wallin, seconded by C. Johnson to set the officer salaries for the 2023 calendar year at an additional $100.00 per month for the Chair and an additional $50.00 per month each for the Clerk and Treasurer. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to set compensation for extra meetings and required trainings at $100.00 per full day and $50.00 per half day for the 2023 calendar year. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Sjoblad to name the Pineandlakes Echo Journal as the official newspaper. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by Sjoblad, seconded by C. Johnson to approve Kennedy & Graven as the district’s legal counsel, and authorize the superintendent, board chair, and board vice chair to contact the district’s legal counsel. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by Sjoblad, seconded by Wallin to designate Bremer Bank, MidMinnesota Federal Credit Union, and PMA as District depositories. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by P. Johnson to authorize the Superintendent of Schools or the Business Manager to lease, purchase, and contract for goods and services, within the budget as approved by the School Board, and not to exceed the minimum amount for which bids are required. Motion carried by a 6-0 vote. A list of current task force and liaison appointments was reviewed. Board members will discuss with the Chair their interests in appointments for 2023. Director Bolz-Andolshek arrived at 5:35 p.m. Facility Planning Team student representatives Amelia Reynolds and Jobey Tvedt, and ATSR representative Eric Anderson presented information to the Board regarding the Team’s purpose, process, recommendations, and next steps. Business Manager Heidi Hagen presented FY24 budget planning information. Moved by C. Johnson, seconded by Bolz-Andolshek to adjourn. Motion carried by a 7-0 vote. The meeting was adjourned at 7:07 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Dena Moody, Clerk Tracy Wallin, Acting Clerk