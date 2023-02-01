(Published in the Echo Journal, February 1, 8, 2023, 2t.) City of Breezy Point Notice of Public Hearing Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 7:00 p.m. Breezy Point City Hall Whom It May Concern: Notice is hereby given that the City of Breezy Point Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter at Breezy Point City Hall, 8319 County Road 11, to consider the following; Conditional Use Application C-23-001 Brad Thayer for accessory structure (cumulative total accessory structures up to 2% of parcel on parcels 5 acres or more over 5000 sq. ft.) at 8442 Buschmann Road Breezy Point, MN 56472. Parcel 10050509. East 663 ft of Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE ¼, SE ¼) Section Five (5) Twp one hundred thirty-six (136). Range twenty-eight (28). Zoned Estate Lots (EL). A notice relative to above listed request is sent to all property owners located within 350 feet of the applicant’s property. Please share this information with your neighbor in the event that any property owner has been missed, or that our records are not correct. Public is invited to attend and be heard on these matters. Jerry Bohnsack, Planner City of Breezy Point 218-569-1003 planner@cityofbreezypointmn.us