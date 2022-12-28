(Published in the Echo Journal December 28, 2022, January 4, 2023, 2t.) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 18-PR-22-4663 In Re: Estate of Frederick A. Gridley, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on February 2, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Camille Kilmer Gridley, whose address is 39410 County Road 66, Crosslake, MN as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: December 22, 2022 /s/ Heidi Davies Judge of District Court /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy Court Clerk Breen & Person, Ltd. J. Brad Person, MN #0296302 124 N. 6th Street, Box 472 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 828-1248 Facsimile: (218) 828-4832 Email: brad@breenandperson.com