(Published in the Echo Journal December 28, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF MEETING CITY OF LAKE SHORE The Lake Shore City Council will conduct a special meeting on Monday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 am, in the Council Chambers of Lake Shore City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to make an appointment to the Mayor position for the remaining term of Krista Knudsen (January 2, 2023-December 31, 2024). Teri Hastings, City Administrator City of Lake Shore December 5, 2022