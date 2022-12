(Published in the Echo Journal December

(Published in the Echo Journal December 28, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP TIME CHANGE OF REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP will start holding its Regular Monthly Meeting on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00pm unless otherwise posted. Barbara Wagner, Clerk Pine River Township

