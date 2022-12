(Published in the Echo Journal December 21, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTWILL HOLD A LISTENING SESSION TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE CITY SHORELAND ORDINANCE AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA