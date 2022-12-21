(Published in the Echo Journal December 21, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTWILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. VARIANCE APPLICATION 001-23 to allow for the construction of an accessory structure exceeding 200 sq. ft. in the Central Business (CB) zoning district. The subject property is located at 25188 Hazelwood Dr (PID 28110594). Owner/Applicant: Gary (Kent) Hylton. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION 002-23 to construct a 36’ x 56’ accessory structure to facilitate storage for an existing business within the Central Business (CB) zoning district. The subject property is located at 25188 Hazelwood Dr (PID 28110594). Owner/Applicant: Gary (Kent) Hylton. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA