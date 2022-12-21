(Published in the Echo Journal December 21, 28, 2022, January 4, 2023, 3t.) SUMMONS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 18-CV-22-4367 Frank D. Wittlief and Jesse J. Wittlief, Plaintiffs, vs. Bob E. Stangel and Thelma Stangel, and all unknown assigns of the above-named Defendants and all of the unknown heirs of any of the above-named Defendants now deceased, and all unknown persons claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: 1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is on file in the Office of the above-named Court in Crow Wing County Court File No. 18-CV-22-4367. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit. 2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger & Knudson, P.A. 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411, Brainerd, MN 56401. 3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint. 5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case. 6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute. 7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows: That part of the easterly 11/20ths of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, Section 22, Township 137, Range 26, lying southerly of Crow Wing County Highway 36 described as follows; commencing at the northeast comer of the Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter then South 0 degrees 48 minutes 33 seconds West along the East line of said Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 36.15 feet to the center of Crow Wing County Highway 36 and the point of beginning, then continue South 0 degrees 48 minutes 33 seconds West, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter a distance of 200 feet, then North 89 degrees 36 minutes 30 seconds West, parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter, a distance of 100 feet, then North 0 degrees 48 minutes 33 seconds East, parallel with the East line of said Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter a distance of 159.38 feet, more or less to the centerline of said County Highway 36, then northeasterly, following the existing centerline of said County Road 36, a distance of 108.20 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to a right-of-way easement for Crow Wing County Highway 36, as well as other easements, reservations, and restrictions of record. The object of this action is to determine that Plaintiffs are the sole owners in fee simple, except as to mineral rights reserved to previous owners, if any of the above-described premises and that Defendants have no right, estate, title or interest therein or lien thereon. Borden, Steinbauer, Krueger & Knudson, P.A Dated: 12/12/22 /s/ Charles P. Steinbauer (Atty. Reg. #10484X) Attorney for Plaintiffs 302 South Sixth Street P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401-0411 Telephone: 218-829-1451