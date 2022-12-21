(Published in the Echo Journal December 14, 21, 2022, 2t.) NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 18-PR-22-4424 In Re: Estate of Craig A. Dunmire, a/k/a Craig Allen Dunmire, Decedent. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated December 28, 2021, and for the appointment of Aaron R. Dunmire, whose address is 12654 Knollwood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. Via Zoom Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: December 12, 2022 /s/ Heidi Davies Referee of District Court /s/ Dana R. Anderson Court Administrator /s/ Mallory Evenson Deputy BORDEN, STEINBAUER, KRUEGER & KNUDSON, P.A. Charles P. Steinbauer MN# 010484X 302 South Sixth Street, P.O. Box 411 Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 829-1451 Facsimile: (218) 829-2946 cpsteinbauer@brainerdlaw.com File # 29253 ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER