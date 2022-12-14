(Published in the Echo Journal December 14, 2022, 1t.) BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA NOVEMBER 7, 2022 REGULAR MEETING A meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 with Chair Cunningham presiding. Members present: Leslie Bouchonville, Chris Cunningham, Roger D. Hoplin, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Katy Botz and Wanda Carlson were absent. The floor was opened for comments from the public on agenda items. Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to approve the agenda. All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Bouchonville, second by Trumble, to approve the minutes of the October 3, 2022 regular board meeting and the October 17, 2022 work session/special meeting. All voted aye and the motion carried. Administrative team, director, ESSER funding and enrollment reports were heard. Consent Calendar - Motion by Trumble, second by Hoplin, to approve the Consent Calendar, which consisted of the following items: • Approve bills presented (checks 72078-72295 totaling $260,388.70); approve the investment report; approve the treasurer’s report; approve the report on electronic fund transfers and other banking transactions and adopt resolution accepting monetary awards and donations as presented; and • Approve Personnel Items: Accept the resignation of Kathryn Coffel, Van Driver, Effective October 19, 2022; Approve the hiring of Christine Davidge, Paraprofessional, for 3.75 hours per day effective October 27, 2022; Approve the hiring of Melanie Lindquist as Co-Junior High Knowledge Bowl Advisor for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Gregory Gentry as Co-Junior High Knowledge Bowl Advisor for the 2022-23 season: Approve the hiring of Jordan Ackerman as Varsity Boys Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Michael Dinnel as Assistant Boys Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hirin og Nick Ackerman as Junior High Boys Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Tucker Sheley as Varsity Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Lisa Toft as Assistant Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Micah Eveland as Junior High Girls Basketball Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Travis Hoffarth as Varsity Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Tom Demars as Assistant Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Justin Franke as Assistant Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Alex Diaz as Assistant Wrestling Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Jennifer Anderson as Varsity Speech Coach for the 2022-23 season; Approve the hiring of Katie Verschelde as Co-Prom Advisor for the 2022-23 school year; Approve the hiring of Mike Shetka as Robotics Coach for the 2022-2023 winter season; Approve the hiring of Andrew Rudlang s Robotics Coach for the 2022-23 winter season; and Approve the hiring of Teresa Hamp as Cheerleading Coach for the 2022-23 basketball season. All voted aye and the motion carried. Discussion items: • French trip to Quebec Summer 2024. Tabled until the December 5, 2022 regular board meeting. • Sourcewell Board of Directors. There are two seats available on the Sourcewell Board of Directors and open for nominations from member governmental units. Hoplin was nominated to be on the ballot for that election. Motion by Trumble, second by Bouchonville, to adopt a Resolution Establishing a Combined Polling Place for School District Elections not held on the day of a Statewide Election (Resolution filed in legal minute book.) All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Sheley, second by Hoplin, for third reading and approval of policies: • 208 – Development and Implementation of Policies • 722 – Public Data and Data Subject Requests All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Sheley, second by Bouchonville, to revise the 2022-23 school calendar to include; 11/10/2022 early dismissal, 11/11/2022 closed day, 1/16/2023 regular student day, 6/1/2023 inservice day. The changes are to accommodate PRB participation in the state volleyball tournament. All voted aye and the motion carried. Open forum – The meeting was opened for comments from the public. Motion by Hoplin, second by Trumble, to close the meeting per Minnesota State Law 13D.03 Subd. 3 in order to discuss strategy for labor negotiations with School Service Employees Union, Local #284. All voted aye and the motion carried. The meeting was closed at 6:02 p.m. and reopened at 6:29 p.m. Chair Cunninham adjourned the meeting at 6:29 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous