(Published in the Echo Journal December 14, 2022, 1t.) BOARD OF EDUCATION PINE RIVER-BACKUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS PINE RIVER, MINNESOTA NOVEMBER 17, 2022 SPECIAL MEETING A special meeting of the Board of Education was held in the Pine River-Backus High School Media Center at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 17, 2022 with Vice Chair Trumble presiding. Members present: Katy Botz, Leslie Bouchonville, Wanda Carlson, Roger D. Hoplin, David Sheley, Ryan Trumble and Superintendent Jonathan Clark. Chris Cunningham was absent. Motion by Sheley, second by Hoplin, to approve a Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of the School District General Election held on November 8, 2022. Ryan Trumble, Wanda Carlson, Leslie Bouchonville and Nicki LinstenLodge were elected for a four year term beginning the first Monday of January 2023. (Resolution filed in legal minute book.) All voted aye and the motion carried. Motion by Bouchonville, second by Botz, to approve a Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election and Directing School District Clerk to Perform Other Election Related Duties. All voted aye and the motion carried. Trumble adjourned the meeting at 5:36 p.m. Wanda Carlson, Clerk Recorded by Cindy Felthous