(Published in the Echo Journal December 7, 2022, 1t.) NOTICE CITY OF LAKE SHORE The Lake Shore City Council will gather at Lake Shore City Hall on December 19, 2022 at 5:30 pm for an appreciation gathering for outgoing Mayor Krista Knudsen and Council member Doug Miller. The public is invited to attend. No official business will be conducted. The regular City Council meeting will start promptly at 6:00 pm. The City Council will hold its Truth in Taxation hearing at this time and the public is encouraged and welcome to attend. Teri Hastings City Administrator December 7, 2022