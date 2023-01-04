(Publish in the Echo Journal, January 4, 11, 2023, 2t.) ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE IN PROCEEDINGS SUBSEQUENT TO INITIAL REGISTRATION STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF CROW WING DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Other Civil-Torrens COURT FILE NO. 18-CV-22-4360 In the Matter of the Petition of Michele A. Thelen For a New Certificate of Title TO: Flora V. Elder, Leo Merrell, George Merrell, Alice Merrill Taylor, Mary Bishop and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest in, or lien upon the real estate described herein: See Attached Exhibit A IT IS ORDERED, that you, and all persons interested, appear before this Court on the 23rd day of February, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., in District Court at the Crow Wing County Judicial Center, 213 Laurel Street, in the City of Brainerd, County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, and then, or as soon thereafter as said matter can be heard, show cause, if any there be, why this Court should not enter an Order as follows: That the Crow Wing County Registrar of Titles, upon the filing of a certified copy of this Order, cancel Residue Certificate of Title No. 107479 and Certificate of Title No. 94917 and and to issue in lieu thereof one new Certificate of Title thereof to Michele A. Thelen, with address at 4376 Mission Road, Nisswa, Minnesota, combining the real property described on Certificate of Title No. 94917 and that property described on attached Exhibit A (with the real property on attached Exhibit A remaining subject to all existing easements of record); AND FURTHER directing that the Registrar of Title issue a new Residue Certificate of Title in the name of Flora V. Elder for the land described on Certificate of Title No. 107479, subject to all existing memorials and easements thereon, and excepting therefrom that real property described on attached Exhibit A. The Order to Show Cause is to be served as follows: 1. At least ten (10) days prior to such hearing upon the above persons residing in this State in the manner provided by law for the service of the Summons in a civil action. 2. At least fourteen (14) days prior to such hearing upon any of the named non-residents by sending a copy of this Order to such non-resident at his post office address, by registered mail or certified mail, return receipt. 3. That service upon any party who cannot be found and upon “all other persons or parties unknown” be had by two weeks’ publication (14 days prior to the hearing) of the Order to Show Cause and by sending a copy of this Order to Show Cause at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing by First Class Mail to such party at his last known address and by sending another copy of the Order at least fourteen (14) days prior to the hearing by First Class Mail, to his address as stated on the Certificate of Title, if any address is so stated. 4. Upon a dissolved, withdrawn, or revoked business entity governed by Minn. Stat. Chp. 302A, 303, 317A, 322A, 322B, or 323 in the manner provided by Minn. Stat. Sec. 5.25. BY THE COURT: Dated: December 27, 2022 /s/ Matthew Mallie Judge of District Court Approved as to Form: /s/ James Nelson Deputy Examiner of Titles Crow Wing County, Minnesota EXHIBIT A That part of ST. COLUMBO, according to the plat thereof on file and record in the office of the Registrar of Titles, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, within the delegated “Reserved to the Proprietors James M. Elder and Wife” between Lot Seventeen (17), said plat, and the water’s edge of Gull Lake, lying southwesterly of the northwesterly extension of the northeast line of said Lot Seventeen (17), and lying northeasterly of the northwesterly extension of the southwest line of the following described tract: Lot Seventeen (17) of ST. COLUMBO, according to the plat thereof on file and record in the office of the Registrar of Titles in and for said county and state.