PUBLIC NOTICE The Sibley Lake Improvement District (LID) will hold its Annual Meeting on July 15th at 10:30 following the Sibley Lake Annual Meeting. Meeting will be held at the Cole Building in Pequot Lakes. Elections will be held and general discussion setting future taxing amount. (June 28; July 5, 2023) 237604

