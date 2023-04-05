Public Notice ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01, AN EMERGENCY INTERIM ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW USES OR THE EXPANSION OF EXISTING USES RELATED TO SALES, TESTING, MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OF THC PRODUCTS FOR THE CITY OF LAKE SHORE COUNTY OF CASS STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 2023-01, approved by the City Council of the City of Lake Shore, on the 27th day of March, 2023. The purpose of this Emergency Interim Ordinance is to authorize a study related to the sales, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of recently legalized consumable cannabinoid products. Staff will then make a recommendation to the City Council about whether the City should amend its zoning, business-licensing, or other general Code provisions related to these types of products and associated uses to better protect the residents of Lake Shore. During the term of this Emergency Interim Ordinance, no business, person, or entity may establish a new use or expand an existing use that includes or involves the sale, testing, manufacturing, or distribution of consumable cannabinoid products that were legalized on July 1, 2022, by the Minnesota Legislature’s amendment of Minn. Stat. § 151.72. The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this Emergency Interim Ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the Emergency Interim Ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191 Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Emergency Interim Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the Council this 27th day of March, 2023, by a 5/5th vote of the Council. /s/__________ John Poston Mayor of the City of Lake Shore /s/__________ Patti McDonald City Clerk (April 5, 2023) 209113