PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS F

PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR PROVIDING SHIPPING CONTAINTERS AND HAULING MATERIALS Cass County is soliciting proposals for providing Shipping Containers and Hauling Materials. Proposals may be submitted to Jeff Woodford, Environmental Services Director, 303 Minnesota Avenue West, PO Box 3000, Walker, Minnesota 56484, or by email to jeff.woodford@casscountymn.gov , until 10:00 A.M. on April 25, 2023. Interested parties can view the complete request for proposals on the Cass County website at www.casscountymn.gov. For more information, call Jeff Woodford at the Cass County Environmental Services Department 218-547-7428. (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212551