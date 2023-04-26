Public Notice of Environmental Review fo

Public Notice of Environmental Review for Drinking Water Treatment Facility Improvements The City of Pine River’s engineering consultant, Bolton & Menk, Inc., is preparing an environmental review for a potential project to make improvements to the City’s drinking water treatment facility. If the project is constructed, the City intends to seek a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan. The loan will be jointly administered by the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. Comments and concerns about the potential historic, archeological, and environmental impact associated with this project should be submitted in writing at funding2@bolton-menk.com by end of the day Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (April 26, 2023) 217298