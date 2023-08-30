PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF HEARING ORDINANC

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF HEARING ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNABIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES FOR THE CITY OF JENKINS Notice is hereby given that the Jenkins City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 11, 2023 after the hour of 7pm, Jenkins City Hall, 33861 Cottage Ave. Jenkins, Minnesota to consider an Ordinance Regulating the Use of Cannabis and Cannabis Derived Products in Public Places for the City of Jenkins. The purpose of this ordinance is to protect public health and safety by PROHIBITING the use of Cannabis and Cannabis derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within the City of Jenkins. A copy of the proposed ordinance may be obtained by contacting: Jenkins City Hall at 33861 Cottage Ave. Jenkins, MN 56474, (218) 568-4637 (Aug. 30, 2023) 254308