PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF CROSSLAKE, MINNESO

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF CROSSLAKE, MINNESOTA ANNUAL DISCLOSURE OF TAX INCREMENT DISTRICT FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 (Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.175(5)) TIF DISTRICT 1-9 Current Net Tax Capacity $ 24,645 Original Net Tax Capacity $ 136 Captured Net Tax Capacity $ 24,509 Principal and Interest Payments Payable Due in 2023 $ 11,071 Tax Increment Received in 2022 $ 14,465 Tax Increment Expended in 2022 $ 13,248 Month / Year First Tax Incr. Receipt July 2009 Date of Required Decertification 12/31/34 Additional information regarding this TIF District may be obtained from: c/o City Administrator 13888 Daggett Bay Road Crosslake, MN 56442 (218) 692-2688 City of Crosslake (June 28, 2023) 237700

