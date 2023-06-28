PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The B

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The Breezy Point City Council has changed the time of its regularly scheduled meeting for the month of July in respect to the Independence Day holiday. As a result, the City Council will NOT meet on Monday, July 3 but instead WILL meet on Thursday, July 6 at 6:30pm. When July 6, 2023 6:30 p.m. Where Breezy Point City Council Chambers 8319 County Road 11 Breezy Point, MN 56472 Agenda Regular City Council Meeting By Order of the Breezy Point City Council David C. Chanski, City Administrator Posted June 26, 2023 (June 28, 2023) 237645