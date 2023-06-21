PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The B

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The Breezy Point City Council has scheduled a workshop to be held on June 26, 2023 at 6:30p.m. The purpose of this workshop is to discuss bylaws and codes of conduct for city boards, commissions, and committees. When June 26, 2023 6:30 p.m. Where Breezy Point City Council Chambers 8319 County Road 11 Breezy Point, MN 56472 Agenda Bylaws and Codes of Conduct By Order of the Breezy Point City Council David C. Chanski, City Administrator Posted June 16, 2023 (June 21, 2023) 235294