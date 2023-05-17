PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The B

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The Breezy Point City Council has scheduled a retreat to be held on May 20, 2023 at 9:00am. The retreat will be held in the lower level meeting space at Dunmire’s on the Lakes located at 19090 MN-371, Brainerd, MN 56401. The public is welcome to attend. When: May 20, 2023 9:00 a.m. Where: Dunmire’s on the Lakes 19090 MN-371 Brainerd, MN 56401 By Order of the Breezy Point City Council David C. Chanski, City Administrator (May 17, 2023) 224471