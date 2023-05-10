PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The B

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The Breezy Point City Council has scheduled a workshop to be held on May 16, 2023 at 1:00p.m. The purpose of this workshop is to receive and discuss the results of the City Hall Facility Assessment. When: May 16, 2023 1:00 p.m. Where: Breezy Point City Council Chambers 8319 County Road 11 Breezy Point, MN 56472 Agenda: City Hall Facility Assessment By Order of the Breezy Point City Council David C. Chanski, City Administrator Posted May 2, 2023 (May 10, 2023) 222190