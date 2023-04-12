PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The B

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF BREEZY POINT The Board of Appeal and Equalization for the City of Breezy Point will meet on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:00 AM, at the Breezy Point City Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. When April 19, 2023 10:00 a.m. Where Breezy Point City Council Chambers 8319 County Road 11 Breezy Point, MN 56472 Agenda Review of Pay Year 2024 Property Assessments If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization. David C. Chanski, City Administrator (April 12, 2023) 212868