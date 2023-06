Public Notice: Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit Service in the City of Pine River Ending as of 7/14/2023 Effective as of July 14, 2023, Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit will no longer provide public transit services to the City of Pine River. The City of Pine River will include some additional information on their website: www.cityofpineriver.org (June 21; July 5, 2023) 234944