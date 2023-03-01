PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTIC

PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP will hold its ANNUAL MEETING on Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 7:00PM at the Pine River Township Hall. PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP will hold its REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 6:00PM at the Pine River Township Hall. PINE RIVER TOWNSHIP holds its Regular Monthly Meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:00 pm, unless otherwise posted. Barbara Wagner, Clerk Pine River Township 218-587-3970 (March 1, 2023) 197844