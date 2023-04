Pine River-Backus Schools ISD 2174 is se

Pine River-Backus Schools ISD 2174 is seeking sealed bids on replacing existing fire alarms with a district-wide voice enunciated fire alarm system. Sealed bids will be accepted through April 28, 2023. Project to be completed by September 1, 2023. Contact Karl Flier, Director of Buildings & Grounds, at (218) 587-8004 or kflier@prbscshools.org for more information. (April 12 & 19, 2023) 212592

