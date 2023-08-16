ORDINANCE SUMMARY ORDINANCE 23 -04 AN OR
ORDINANCE SUMMARY ORDINANCE 23 -04 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP FOR THE CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 23-04, approved by the City Council of the City of Pequot Lakes, on the day of August 2023. The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend the official zoning map to rezone the following parcels of property: Tudor Properties LLC, property owners, Kyle Narveson, applicant, Parcel Identification Number: 29140605, to rezone from Forest Management to Transition Residential. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person at City Hall. Passed by the City Council this day of August 2023, by 5/ 5th vote. /S/Tyler Gardner Mayor ATTEST: /S/ Richard Spiczka City Administrator (Aug. 16, 2023) 250162