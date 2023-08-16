ORDINANCE SUMMARY ORDINANCE 23 -04 AN OR

ORDINANCE SUMMARY ORDINANCE 23 -04 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP FOR THE CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 23-04, approved by the City Council of the City of Pequot Lakes, on the 􀀮 day of August 2023. The purpose of this Ordinance is to amend the official zoning map to rezone the following parcels of property: Tudor Properties LLC, property owners, Kyle Narveson, applicant, Parcel Identification Number: 29140605, to rezone from Forest Management to Transition Residential. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person at City Hall. Passed by the City Council this 􀁞 day of August 2023, by 5/ 5th vote. /S/Tyler Gardner Mayor ATTEST: /S/ Richard Spiczka City Administrator (Aug. 16, 2023) 250162