ORDINANCE NUMBER 23-03, SECOND SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 17 OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING BUILDING HEIGHT IN THE PATRIOT DEVELOPMENT ZONE CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 23-03, Second Series, approved by the City Council of the City of Pequot Lakes, on the 5th day of July, 2023. The purpose and intent of this ordinance is to amend Chapter 17 of the City Code regarding building height in the Patriot Development zone. The amended increases the maximum building height allowed in the “Patriot Development” Zone from 35 ft to 45 ft. A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at City Hall. Passed by the Pequot Lakes City Council this 5th day of July, 2023. /s/ Tyler Gardner Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Richard Spiczka City Administrator (July 12, 2023) 240532