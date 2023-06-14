ORDINANCE NUMBER 23-02, SECOND SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 17 OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING IMPERVIOUS COVERAGE IN THE COMMERCIAL ZONE CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The City Council of the City of Pequot Lakes does ordain as follows: Purpose and Intent: The purpose and intent of this ordinance is to amend Chapter 1 7 of the Pequot Lakes City Code regarding impervious coverage in the Commercial Zone. Amendment: Chapter 17, Article 5.10 shall be amended as follows: Section 17-5.10 COMMERCIAL (C) 1. Purpose and Intent: To provide a zoning classification for commercial uses oriented around the automobile. Parcels are larger than in the Downtown Mixed-Use zone in order to provide on-site parking, on-site stormwater facilities as well as on-site water supply and sewage treatment where municipal utilities are not immediately available. 2. Compatibility: The Commercial zone should be established as a transition zone between the Downtown Mixed-Use zone or the Light Industrial Zone and the surrounding residential zones. The zone may not be established in an area where it is completely surrounded by residential zones. 3. Lot, Use and Density Requirements. Lot width- feet, minimum 50 Buildable lot area (sewered) - square feet, minimum 10,000 Buildable lot area (unsewered) - square feet, minimum 20,000 Setback, right of way, City road- feet, minimum 30 Setback, right of way, County or State road, feet, minimum 30 Setback, between buildings - feet, minimum 10 Setback, side next to residential district - feet, minimum 30 Setback, side yard - feet, minimum 10 Setback, rear - feet, minimum 10 Setback, parking from lot line - feet, minimum 10 Setback, sign - feet, minimum 1 Setback, wetland - feet, minimum 30 Setback, unplatted cemetery or archeological site 50 Impervious surface - percent, maximum 50% Building height - feet, maximum 25 Flag Pole Height - feet, maximum 60 Building above highest groundwater level - feet, minimum 3 4. Performance Standards. The following performance standards apply to all development in this zone: A. Impervious Coverage. Impervious coverage may be increased by up to 10%, not to exceed 60% of the property, if the following is provided and approved by the City: ( 1) A storm water retention plan showing containment of the 10- year, 24-hour storm event on the parcel. (2) Direct runoff of stormwater to adjacent properties and wetlands shall be eliminated through the use of berms, infiltration ponds, swales, filtration strips or other permanent means. Effective Date: This ordinance amendment shall be in full force and effect from and after passage and publication according to state law. Repeal: This ordinance shall repeal all ordinances inconsistent herewith. Passed by the Pequot Lakes City Council this 5th day of June, 2023. /s/ Tyler Gardner Mayor ATTEST: /s/ Richard Spiczka City Administrator (June 14, 2023) 233461