ORDINANCE NUMBER 23-01, AN ORDINANCE AME

ORDINANCE NUMBER 23-01, AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 15 - UTILITIES OF THE CITY CODE REGARDING DISCONNECTION PROCESS FOR WATER SERVICE CITY OF PEQUOT LAKES COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 23-01, Second Series, approved by the City Council of the City of Pequot Lakes, on the 6th day of March, 2023. The purpose and intent of this ordinance is to amend Chapter 15-2.8 - Shut Off for Nonpayment Utility Bill, Subsection 2 of the City Code A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at City Hall. Passed by the Pequot Lakes City Council this 6th day of March, 2023. /s/ Tyler Gardner Mayor ATTEST: Richard Spiczka City Administrator (March 22, 2023) 203604