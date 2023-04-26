ORDINANCE NO. 9 , FOURTH SERIES AN ORDIN

ORDINANCE NO. 9 , FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING RULES, REGULATIONS, AND LICENSING RELATING TO RECYCLABLE MATERIALS COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL; CURBSIDE RECYCLING THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 9, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 18th day of April, 2023. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to enact a new City Ordinance, Chapter 8; Article VI; Refuse Haulers. This Ordinance will take effect on May 1, 2024. The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191, Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the City of Nisswa Council this 18th day of April, 2023 by a 5/5ths vote. By: ____________________ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa By: ____________________ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa (April 26, 2023) 217245