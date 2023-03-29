ORDINANCE NO. 8, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 8, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER XX OF THE CITY OF NISSWA ZONING ORDINANCE, REGARDING LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 8, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 21st day of March, 2023. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to amend the City Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 20 – Land Use and Development: The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191, Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the Council this 21st day of March, 2023, by a 5/5ths vote of the Council. By: ______________ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa By: ______________ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa (March 29, 2023) 208245