ORDINANCE NO. 7, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINA

ORDINANCE NO. 7, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER IV OF THE CITY OF NISSWA ZONING ORDINANCE, REGARDING SHORT TERM RENTALS THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 7, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 21st day of February, 2023. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to amend the City Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 8; Article I; Sec 8-1. - Short Term City Rentals. The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191, Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the City of Nisswa Council this 21st day of February 2023 by a 5/5ths vote. By: __________________ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa By: __________________ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa (March 1, 2023) 198669