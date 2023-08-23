ORDINANCE NO. 384 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 42, ARTICLE VI NAMING AN UNNAMED ROAD AS BIZAAN RD AND ADDING THE ROAD NAME TO THE MASTER ROAD NAME INDEX FOR THE CITY OF CROSSLAKE COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 384, approved by the City Council of the City of Crosslake on the 14th of August, 2023. The purpose of this Ordinance is to name an unnamed road as Bizaan Road and add the name to the Master Road Name Index for the City of Crosslake. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person at the Office of the City Clerk. Passed by the City Council this 14th day of August, 2023 by a 5/5ths vote. David Nevin Mayor ATTEST: Charlene Nelson City Clerk (Aug. 23, 2023) 251432