ORDINANCE NO. 382 AN ORDINANCE ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 23 ENTITLED SHORT-TERM HOME RENTAL LICENSING FOR THE CITY OF CROSSLAKE COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 382, approved by the City of Crosslake on the 10th day of April, 2023. It is the purpose of this ordinance to add a new chapter to Crosslake City Code, Chapter 23 Entitled Short-Term Home Rental Licensing, which allows Crow Wing County to administer Short-Term Rental Licensing within the City of Crosslake. A printed copy of this ordinance is available for inspection by any person at City Hall. Passed by the Crosslake City Council on April 10, 2023. David Nevin Mayor Charlene Nelson City Clerk (April 19, 2023) 213967