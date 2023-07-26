ORDINANCE NO. 12 , _FOURTH_ SERIES AN EX

ORDINANCE NO. 12 , _FOURTH_ SERIES AN EXTENDED INTERIM ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW USES OR THE EXPANSION OF EXISTING USES RELATED TO SALES, TESTING, MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION OF THC PRODUCTS THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 12, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 18th day of July, 2023. The purpose of this Ordinance is to authorize and direct City staff to gather the necessary information required to make a recommendation to the City Council about how the City should amend its zoning, business-licensing, or other general Code provisions related to the sale, testing, manufacturing, or distribution of THC Products, in conjunction with and in compliance with the recently adopted adult-use cannabis laws, to better protect the residents of Nisswa. During the term of this Ordinance, no business, person, or entity may establish a new use or expand an existing use that includes or involves the sale, testing, manufacturing, or distribution of consumable cannabinoid products that were legalized on July 1, 2022, by the Minnesota Legislature’s amendment of Minnesota Statutes, section 151.72. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the Council this 18th day of July, 2023, by a 5/5ths vote of the Council. By: _________________ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa By: __________________ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa (July 26, 2023) 244234