ORDINANCE NO. 11, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDIN

ORDINANCE NO. 11, FOURTH SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER XX OF THE CITY OF NISSWA ZONING ORDINANCE, REGARDING PRINCIPAL RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE SIZE REQUIREMENTS. THE CITY OF NISSWA COUNTY OF CROW WING STATE OF MINNESOTA The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 11, approved by the City Council of the City of Nisswa, on the 20th day of June, 2023. The purpose and intent of this Ordinance is to amend the City Zoning Ordinance, Subsection 20-83 – Principal Residential Structure Size Requirements. The City Council determines that publication of the title and a summary of this ordinance will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the ordinance and the Council has approved the text of this summary and has directed that the title and a summary be published pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 412.191, Subd. 4. A printed copy of the Ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk. Passed by the Council this 20th day of June, 2023, by a 5/5ths vote of the Council. By: ___________________ John Ryan, Mayor City of Nisswa By: ___________________ Jenny Max, City Administrator City of Nisswa (June 28, 2023) 236935