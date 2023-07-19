ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF BACK

ORDINANCE AMENDMENT SUMMARY CITY OF BACKUS On July 10, 2023, the City of Backus adopted the following ordinances: Ordinance 2023-01, “City of Backus Land Use and Subdivision Ordinance.” The ordinance establishes definitions, rules and procedures for regulating all land uses and subdivisions of land within the city. The ordinance includes a zoning map which establishes zoning classifications and minimum dimensional, building setback and impervious surface coverage standards for all property in the city, as well as performance standards for various uses. The ordinance also establishes definitions, rules and procedures for regulating all land uses within the Shoreland Area of the city (all land within 1000 ft of Pine Mountain Lake). A corresponding land use fee schedule is included in the ordinance adoption. This notice is a summary of the ordinances that were adopted by the City. This summary of the ordinances approved by the city council on July 10, 2023. A full copy this ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at City Hall and online at www.backusmn.com. These ordinances shall become effective upon publication of this ordinance summary. Amanda Peterson, Community Development Administrator City of Backus (July 19, 2023) 242150