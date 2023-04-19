NOTICE Sibley Lake Improvement District 30367 Pequot Blvd. Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 The Sibley Lake Improvement District has contracted to treat Curly Leaf Pondweed an Aquatic Invasive Species in Sibley Lake in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has granted to the Sibley Lake Improvement District a waiver of the requirement that the association obtain the signatures of approval of owners of lake-shore property. Instead, the Sibley Lake Improvement District will notify property owners of the treatment through alternate forms. This notice is one form that the Sibley Lake Improvement District is using to notify property owners. Other forms include but not limited to notification on the Sibley Lake Improvement District web page. With regard to the treatment for this year, 2023: 1. The proposed date for treatment: May 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 2. The target species for the treatment: Curly Leaf Pondweed 3. The method of control or product being used: EPA and MDA registered aquatic herbicide such as: Endothall, Flumioxazin 4. How landowners my request that control not occur adjacent to the landowner’s property: If you desire that the treatment of Curly Leaf Pondweed not occur adjacent to your property, please notify the Sibley Lake Improvement District immediately at the following address and email address below: 30367 Pequot Blvd. Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 dave.lind@apisupplyinc.us (April 19, 2023) 214421