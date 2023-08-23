NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. VARIANCE APPLICATION 021-23 to allow for the construction of an addition to an existing garage within the Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district with a 19.9’ lot line setback where 30’ is required and a variance for total sq. ft. of accessory structures of 2668 sq. ft. where 2500 sq. ft. is the maximum. The subject property is located at 25989 Hyland Ave (PID 28100586). Applicant/Owner: Perry Meyer CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION 022-23 to obtain a conditional use permit for the construction and operation of a restaurant within the Central Business (CB) zoning district. The subject property is located at 25296 S Main St (PID 28120670 & 28110567) Applicant: HY-TEC Construction. Owner: Foy Squared Holdings LLC. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION 023-23 to obtain a conditional use permit for the construction and operation of a warehouse/storage structure within the Highway Business (HB) zoning district. The subject property is located at TBD Lower Roy Lake Rd (PID 28140541) Applicant/Owner: Dan & Susan Kuhn. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION 024-23 to obtain a conditional use permit for a Transient Merchant Park in the Highway Business (HB) zoning district. The subject property is located at 24730 Hazelwood Dr (PID 28140609) Applicant/Owner: Copper Creek Landscaping LLC. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 025-23 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 20; Sec. 20-532 Pets and Livestock, regarding the keeping of chickens in the Urban Residential (UR) zoning district. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (Aug. 23, 2023) 252118