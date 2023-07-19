NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA,MINNESOTA. VARIANCE APPLICATION 019-23 to allow for the construction of additions to an existing legal non-conforming dwelling (35’ from OHW) within the Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district. Additions include a 10’6’x16’7 addition with basement, a pergola, and an 8’x9’6” covered entry. The subject property is located at 26588 Parkway Dr (PID 28030637). Applicant: David Reding & John Galarneault. Owner: Stephanie & John Galarneault. VARIANCE APPLICATION 020-23 to obtain a variance for the after-the-fact construction of a 30’ x 16’ pavilion not meeting lot line setbacks and an after-the-fact variance for a 16’ diameter fire-pit patio not meeting OHW setbacks and exceeding allowable sq. ft. in SIZ1 within the Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district. The subject property is located at 5925 Nashway Rd (PID 28360573) Applicant: Michael & Jethro Carpenter. Owner: TM Investments. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (July 19, 2023) 242334