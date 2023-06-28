NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTWILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JULY 11, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. VARIANCE APPLICATION 013-23 to allow for the construction of 16’ x 16’ water oriented accessory structure 14’ in height with a flat roof/deck, located 16’ from the OHW within the Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district. The subject property is located at 4376 Mission Rd (PID 28340536). Applicant/Owner: John and Shelly Thelen. ZONING MAP AMENDMENT 015-23 to rezone parcel 28140541 from Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district to Highway Business (HB) zoning district. The subject property is located on Lower Roy Lake Rd (PID 28140541) Applicant/Owner: Dan & Sue Kuhn. VARIANCE APPLICATION 016-23 to allow for the expansion of use to a legal non-conformity including a conversion of a deck to livable space, a two story addition to the non-lakeside portion of the dwelling, a new deck to the side of the dwelling, and a conversion of a legal, non-conforming garage to include guest quarters all located within the Shoreland Residential (SR) zoning district. The subject property is located at 26460 Parkway Dr. (PID 28030631) Applicant: Dianne Riley Owner: Tom Riley & Debbe Carroll. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (June 28, 2023) 237640