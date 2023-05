NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 6, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT 012-23 to adopt an ordinance amendment modifying Chapter 20; Sec. 20-83 Principal Residential Structure Size Requirements, regarding conditional use permits for residential dwellings exceeding 4500 sq. ft. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (May 24, 2023) 226837