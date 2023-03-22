NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NIS

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THE CITY OF NISSWA PLANNING COMMISSION/BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT WILL HOLD THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC HEARINGS AT A REGULAR MEETING ON TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023 at 6:00 P.M., NISSWA CITY HALL, NISSWA, MINNESOTA. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 008-23 for the operation of a salon, Salon 77. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at 4758 Co Rd 77 (PID 28140504). Owner: Chaney Enterprises. Applicant: Pam Poston & Sue Lauer. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT 009-23 for the construction of a commercial building with a dwelling unit above a commercial use. The subject property is zoned Highway Business (HB) and is located at TBD Commons Dr. (PID 28140663). Owner/Applicant: Kent Marthaler. By: Bethany Soderlund City Planner For: Planning Commission / Board of Adjustment CITY OF NISSWA (March 22, 2023) 205886