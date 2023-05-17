NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by order of the City Council, the City of Crosslake, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing at the Crosslake City Hall, Crosslake, Minnesota, on June 12, 2023, at 7:00 P.M. to consider whether or not it is in the public interest to vacate Pine Landing, as dedicated in the plat of Manhattan Beach, a replat of Twin Beach; and Pine Lane, as dedicated in the plat of Myrtle Lodge Dated at Crosslake, Minnesota, this May 15, 2023. CITY OF CROSSLAKE, MINNESOTA By: /s Charlene Nelson City Clerk (May 17, 2023) 224867