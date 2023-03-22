NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the City of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 6:05 PM at the Pequot Lakes City Hall (4638 Main Street, Pequot Lakes, MN). This will be an informational meeting to obtain and respond to questions related to the proposed Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) public infrastructure activity. The discussion will include citizen input on Community development and housing needs, Proposed SCDP activities, Overall costs and financing, Implementation schedule, Staff to carry out duties, and Compliance with historic requirements. All residents and property owners within the City of Pequot Lakes are encouraged to attend. (March 22, 2023) 205888