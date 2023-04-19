NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF PINE RI

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF PINE RIVER MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine River City Council will hold a public hearing in the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 Front ST. N., on Tuesday May 9th at 4:45 p.m. to consider an amendment to the City of Pine River Zoning Ordinance Section 5.4 #2 - to state as follows- Agricultural uses, FOR RAISING FEMALE CHICKENS & DUCKS ONLY All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard or send written comments to City Hall or via email at clerk@cityofpineriver.org. (April 19, 2023) 214743